See a selection of some of the Hustler’s best photos from this football season. The Commodores made their first bowl game under head coach Derek Mason this past year.

South Carolina

Zach Cunningham (41) makes a tackle as Vanderbilt lost against the South Carolina Gamecocks 13-10 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 1, 2016. Ralph Webb (7) as Vanderbilt lost against the South Carolina Gamecocks 13-10 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 1, 2016. Kyle Shurmur (14) as Vanderbilt lost against the South Carolina Gamecocks 13-10 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 1, 2016. Vanderbilt recovers a fumble as Vanderbilt lost against the South Carolina Gamecocks 13-10 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 1, 2016.

MTSU

as Vanderbilt defeated the MTSU Blue Raiders 47-24 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 10, 2016. as Vanderbilt defeated the MTSU Blue Raiders 47-24 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 10, 2016. as Vanderbilt defeated the MTSU Blue Raiders 47-24 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 10, 2016. as Vanderbilt defeated the MTSU Blue Raiders 47-24 at Vanderbilt Stadium September 10, 2016.

Florida

Huddle as the Florida Gators defeated Vanderbilt 13-6 October 1, 2016 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt Lost to University of Florida Gators 13-6 October 1, 2016 Defense as the Florida Gators defeated Vanderbilt 13-6 October 1, 2016 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Huddle as the Florida Gators defeated Vanderbilt 13-6 October 1, 2016 at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Georgia

October 15th, 2016 – Ralph Webb runs with the ball during Vanderbilt’s 17-16 win against the University of Geogia in Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon. October 15th, 2016 – The Commodores defense makes a stop during their 17-16 win against the University of Georgia in Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon. October 15th, 2016 – Torren McGaster celebrates after the Commodores defeated the University of Georgia 17-16 in Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon. October 15th, 2016 – Kyle Shurmer passes during the Commodores’ 17-16 win against the University of Georgia in Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon.

TSU

Chris Marve as Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee State 35-17 on Homecoming at Vanderbilt Stadium October 22, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler) October 22nd, 2016 – Khari Blasingame (23) runs with the ball during the Commodores’ 35-17 win against TSU Saturday night at Vanderbilt Stadium. Torren McGaster (5) and Ryan White (14) as Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee State 35-17 on Homecoming at Vanderbilt Stadium October 22, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler) Ralph Webb (7) as Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee State 35-17 on Homecoming at Vanderbilt Stadium October 22, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler)

Auburn

C.J. Duncan (19) as Vanderbilt faced the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium Auburn, Al November 4, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler) Zach Cunningham (41) blocks a field goal as Vanderbilt lost to the Auburn Tigers 23-16 at Jordan Hare Stadium Auburn, Al November 4, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler) C.J. Duncan (19) makes a catch as Vanderbilt lost to the Auburn Tigers 23-16 at Jordan Hare Stadium Auburn, Al November 4, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler) Kalija Lipscomb (16) makes a catch as Vanderbilt faced the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium Auburn, Al November 4, 2016. (Ziyi Liu/ The Vanderbilt Hustler)

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Trent Sherfield (10) as Vanderbilt beat #17 Tennessee 45-34 at Vanderbilt Stadium November 26, 2016. Ralph Webb (7) and Derek Mason as Vanderbilt beat #17 Tennessee 45-34 at Vanderbilt Stadium November 26, 2016. November 26th, 2016 – Ralph Webb (7) celebrates after the Commodores’ 45-34 win against UT Saturday night in Vanderbilt Stadium.

Bowl Celebration

Vanderbilt Bowl Celebration December 4, 2016. Vanderbilt Bowl Celebration December 4, 2016. Vanderbilt Bowl Celebration December 4, 2016. Vanderbilt Bowl Celebration December 4, 2016.

Bowl Game: NC St.