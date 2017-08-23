“Wearable Surfaces” at Nashville’s Zeitgeist Gallery

Seven local artists and designers used their unique styles and expertise to fuse artwork and wearable garments.

A blazer canvassed in watercolor mountains and a purse with shining porcelain designs are just two examples of the work at “Wearable Surfaces,” an exhibition running from August 5th-26th at Zeitgeist art gallery.



Zeitgeist Gallery and Fashion Happening Nashville have brought wearable art to life, featuring seven pairs of local fashion designers and artists including Project Runway star Amanda Valentine, painter Kelly Williams of David Lusk Gallery, menswear designer Eric Adler, and many more. Some artists painted directly onto the fabric, while others created art pieces and had fabric made from them. Displaying the creative process from inspiration to execution, the exhibit features both the original art piece and the completed design.

Although it has shown prior applied design exhibitions intertwining graphic design and furniture, “Wearable Surfaces” is Zeitgeist’s first exhibit exploring the art of fashion.

“This is the first one we’ve done as an art show. It puts the work in a different context. It makes you think about more of the craftsmanship that’s involved,” Zeitlin explained.

Zeitgeist curator Anna Zeitlin is creates designer hats through her label Fanny & June. After witnessing Nashville’s growing fashion scene and reading that Nashville is taking the position of third largest fashion city in the U.S. after New York and L.A, Zeitlin thought it would be interesting to see a collaboration between art and fashion in Nashville.

“A lot of the time when you look at clothes, you’re thinking about shopping or ‘would I wear this?’ This way, you’re looking at it and thinking of it in the terms you think of art,” Zeitlin said.

Zeitgeist is German for “spirit of the times.” According to Zeitlin, art changes to represent what’s going on now, and it’s inclusive of visual art, music performances, theater, and dance. She said that, “Ideas and art are always changing, and there’s always a place for that voice. It never feels old; there are always new voices, which is exciting to share with the city.”

The gallery provides a cultivation ground for local, up-and-coming artists and also serves as an experimental exhibition space for established artists. Zeitlin’s mother started Zeitgeist in 1994. It was originally opened in Cummins Station, moved to Hillsboro Village for about 15 years, and was brought to its current location at 516 Hagan Street.

“Back then, there weren’t as many art galleries, so she saw it as a way to support the arts in the city and to help bring more culture,” Zeitlin said. “I think she saw it as something the city needed, and she brought a strong curatorial eye to it. She’s collected art for a long time, so it was a way for her to share her love of art with Nashville.”

“This neighborhood was industrial for a very long time, there were always a lot of artists’ studios because the rent was so cheap here,” Zeitlin said, “but moving here when we did, a lot of new galleries opened up, and it’s become more of an arts district. So we were excited about the potential with this neighborhood.”

Zeitgeist’s upcoming exhibitions include the works of two local artists. The first, titled “Night Swimming,” features Alex Blau, whose work is very graffiti-like, incorporates a lot of bright colors with spray paint. The second, “Ghost,” showcases the works of Lain York, who has produced an environmental series based on bees using correct tape on wood.

For more information about “Wearable Surfaces” or Zeitgeist art gallery, visit http://zeitgeist-art.com/.