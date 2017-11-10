Hoodie Allen to perform at Cannery Ballroom 11/15

The rapper is currently touring in support of his new album The Hype

On November 15th, New York rapper Hoodie Allen will hit the stage at Cannery Ballroom as part of his “The Hype World Tour”. The tour follows the September release of his third studio album The Hype, which charted in the Billboard U.S. Top 200 and spawned the single “Sushi”. He will be supported by the up-and-coming rapper/singer Luke Christopher.

Hoodie Allen’s latest music continues to blend modern rap and electronic production with pop sensibilities and an incredibly smooth flow. The album also includes a rather eclectic feature list, ranging from D.C. hip-hop mainstay Wale to New York pop-punkers State Champs.

Check back with the Hustler for photos and a review of the show.

Tickets can be purchased here.