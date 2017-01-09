What you missed in Vanderbilt sports over break

Although students were on break, there was plenty of action in athletics. The Hustler wrapped up some of the key moments.

Football

Dec. 26 (L, 41-17)

After making their first bowl game under head coach Derek Mason, the Commodores hoped to use their late season momentum against NC State. However, the game’s outcome was much different than hoped for, as the Wolfpack rolled all over Vanderbilt. An early 3-0 lead didn’t last long, as NC State would score four straight touchdowns, including three passes from quarterback Ryan Finley to wide receiver Jaylen Samuels. Kyle Shurmur struggled for Vanderbilt, throwing three interceptions without any touchdowns. Ralph Webb ran for over 100 yards and set the school single season rushing record, a bright spot on an otherwise gloomy day.

Men’s Basketball

Dec. 17 vs. Chattanooga (W,

The basketball team kicked off the break with some late game Memorial Magic in a win over the Mocs. Behind, but close much of the game, the Luke Kornet sank a three pointer with three seconds left to win it. It would be the final shot of his 18 point effort. Matthew Fisher-Davis also added 18 points of his own, as he would heat up over the following games.

Dec. 21 at Dayton (L, 68-63)

In a rematch of last year’s opening NCAA tournament game, the Commodores looked for revenge at Dayton. While Vanderbilt led at halftime in a low scoring start to the game, the Flyers took control throughout the second half. Although a loss, it was a strong game from Matthew Fisher-Davis, who scored 25 points, the most of his career.

Dec. 29 at LSU (W, 96-89)

The SEC opener brought plenty of sharpshooting from both teams, setting an SEC record with 33 combined three pointers made. Five players scored over 10 points for Vanderbilt, and the team shot over 50% as a whole. Riley LaChance and Matthew Fisher-Davis each put up over 20 points and four three pointers.

Jan. 4 vs. Auburn (W, 80-61)

After some close games, Vanderbilt pummeled the Tigers behind another record setting day by Matthew Fisher-Davis. He scored a career high 33 points, while Luke Kornet recorded a double-double (points and rebounds). The Vanderbilt defense kept Auburn contained, as they shot just 32.4% from the field.

Jan. 7 at Alabama (L, 59-56)

In a critical game against the Crimson Tide, the Commodores were unable to close the gap in the final minutes. After Vanderbilt racked up a 12 point lead to start the half, Alabama quickly worked their way back. Luke Kornet started off hot, scoring 14 points in the first half, but scored just one point in the second half.

Women’s Basketball

Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 89-57)

Vanderbilt easily defeated the Golden Eagles in a record setting day on offense. Three players, Christa Reed, Erin Whalen and LeaLea Carter put up career numbers scoring. The game would be Vanderbilt’s last victory of the season so far.

Dec. 21 vs. Louisville (L, 78-66)

The Commodores struggled shooting against the No. 8 Cardinals, which allowed for them to break away and take control of the game. Rachel Bell led Vanderbilt with 21 points, but it was clear that they were overmatched.

Dec. 28 at Memphis (L, 75-59)

Once again, Vanderbilt couldn’t shoot the ball well, giving Memphis a comfortable win. The Tigers jumped ahead early and then pulled away once again after the Commodores inched themselves back into striking distance in the second quarter. Four players fouled out for Vanderbilt.

Jan. 2 at Texas A&M (L, 77-72)

The SEC opener proved to be a back and forth matchup that saw tight, contested play up until the end of the game. The Aggies used a dominant fourth quarter to pull ahead in a crucial conference game.

Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee (L, 70-57)

In the in state rivalry matchup, a slow first quarter doomed Vanderbilt that they were unable to make up later in the game. LeaLea Carter led the way for the Commodores with 17 points, but another uncharacteristic scoring issue haunted the team.

Jan. 8 at Georgia (L, 70-68)

Vanderbilt’s third SEC game would prove to be the toughest to handle, as the Bulldogs took home the victory with a basket just before the buzzer. The Commodores took a commanding lead early on but closed the gap significantly by halftime. Another struggling shooting performance, including at the foul line, took away what seemed to be a game they had handled well.

Baseball

Collegiate Baseball ranked the Vanderbilt Commodores sixth in the country. Kyle Wright and Jeren Kendall were also chosen as First Team All-American.

Women’s Tennis



In the season’s first ITA rankings, the Commodores enter as the No. 9 team. Astra Sharma is the second ranked player in the country, the highest ever for a Vanderbilt player.