VIDEO: Vanderbilt loses to Kentucky 44-21, on brink of bowl elimination

By Cutler Klein, Sports Editor -

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost their sixth game in seven tries on Saturday, falling to the Kentucky Wildcats 44-21 at Vanderbilt Stadium.

For the first time all season, Vanderbilt struggled in the turnover column, throwing four interceptions. In addition, major tackling issues continued to plague the team. Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. finished the day with 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch our video as Sports editor Cutler Klein breaks down the loss, and gets quotes from Derek Mason and Kyle Shurmur.

SHARE
Previous articleKentucky outmuscles Vanderbilt 44-21 in demoralizing late-season game
Cutler Klein, Sports Editor
Cutler Klein, Sports Editor
Cutler Klein ('19) is the Sports Editor of the Vanderbilt Hustler. He previously served as Assistant Sports Editor. He is majoring in Communication Studies in the College of Arts and Science. When he's not writing stories, tweeting silly GIFs or watching any hockey game he can find, Cutler is running the sports department of VandyRadio, hosting VU Sports Wired on VTV and covering the Nashville Predators as a credentialed media member for Penalty Box Radio. Cutler has had bylines on NHL.com and VegasGoldenKnights.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY