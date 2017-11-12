VIDEO: Vanderbilt loses to Kentucky 44-21, on brink of bowl elimination

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost their sixth game in seven tries on Saturday, falling to the Kentucky Wildcats 44-21 at Vanderbilt Stadium.

For the first time all season, Vanderbilt struggled in the turnover column, throwing four interceptions. In addition, major tackling issues continued to plague the team. Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. finished the day with 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch our video as Sports editor Cutler Klein breaks down the loss, and gets quotes from Derek Mason and Kyle Shurmur.