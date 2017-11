The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win since September 16th with a 31-17 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday. Ralph Webb ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, breaking Zac Stacy’s record for all-time total touchdowns by a Commodore.

Head coach Derek Mason was visibly emotional as he talked about Webb’s presence on this team.

Watch our video recap of the game, featuring quotes from Mason, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and safety Ryan White.