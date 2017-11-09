The Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball team starts their season on Friday against MTSU, and in their second season under head coach Stephanie White, there will be some old faces, and some new ones, taking the court for the Commodores.

Take a look at our breakdown of the Commodore roster for this season and how each player could impact the team this season.

F Kayla Overbeck (#0)

In the absence of veteran Marqu’es Webb, this team will rely on Overbeck to be a force to be reckoned with. If her freshman year is any indication, Overbeck is up for the challenge. She earned All-SEC honors last season after leading SEC freshmen in rebounds and finishing third in scoring. She led the team in double-doubles and scored in double-digits 15 times. At 6’1’’, Overbeck will be an integral part of this Commodore team that will need some help from younger players. —Cutler Klein

G Chelsie Hall (#2)

The talented freshman guard from Seffner, Florida made her presence known in the team’s exhibition game against Marian. Hall started and scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. She committed to Vanderbilt ranked as the No. 22 point guard in the country. Scouts have cited her ability to be a floor general as a reason she should find great success as a Commodore. In her senior season at Seffner Christian, she certainly took charge. Hall averaged 18.6 points per game on 53% shooting to lead the team. –Betsy Goodfriend

G Rachel Bell (#3)

Bell figures to take on the role of the squad’s leader in her senior year. Last season, she led the team in scoring and averaged 11.3 points per game. In the last game of the 2016-17 season, Bell scored a career-high 31 points and hopes to build on that accomplishment going into this season. Her extensive in-game experience will be leaned upon heavily. Bell has only missed three games throughout her Vanderbilt career. Her record on the court speaks for itself, and she is expected to become a leader off the court for the 10 underclassmen on the team. –Betsy Goodfriend

G Cierra Walker (#10)

After missing much of conference play last year due to stress reactions in both of her feet, Walker looks like she is back and ready to build off of what was an excellent freshman season. She averaged 2.9 assists per game to lead the team and added an average of 6.6 points off the bench. Walker scored 8 points and had three steals in the exhibition win over Marian, so it looks like she is healed and ready to compete. –Betsy Goodfriend

G Myka Dancy (#12)

The guard is part of trio of seniors that Coach White is counting on to step up this year. Dancy is an important depth player, and her impact reaches farther than what the scorecard shows. She averaged one point per game in her seven appearances, but she appears to have taken on a bigger role with the departure of Minta Spears. Against Marian, she scored three points and had an assist and rebound. Expect to see more of Dancy as a reserve this season. —Betsy Goodfriend

G/F Erin Whalen (#21)

Whalen made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016-17, and she is a contender to make one of the All-SEC teams again this year. She played in all but one game last season and averaged 9.1 points per contest. In the last eleven games, she got on a hot streak and led the team with 13 points per game. The sophomore started the exhibition game and is expected to start the season opener against Middle Tennessee. —Betsy Goodfriend

C Bree Horrocks (#22)

Horrocks is a graduate transfer from Purdue who played in just two games last season due to a knee injury. She was able to get a medical redshirt and came to Vanderbilt with two season of eligibility left. Horrocks’ presence is welcomed on a team that had trouble rebounding last year. In 2016-17, the Commodores ranked 109th in the nation in rebounds per game. Horrocks used all of her 6’5” frame to collect three rebounds and four blocks against Marian. —Betsy Goodfriend

F Autumn Newby (#24)

Newby has stepped up as a replacement for Marqu’es Webb, who graduated last year. Newby started the exhibition game and was one of five players who scored in double digits. She also had eight rebounds in her preseason debut. Newby was the No.8 forward in the nation according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings. As a recruit, she was known as a fiery competitor who put her full effort on display on both sides of the ball. –Betsy Goodfriend

G LeaLea Carter (#30)

An extremely talented guard who flashed her scoring chops in her first year, Carter will look to continue to use her athleticism and size to become a consistent scoring force. Although she struggled with inconsistency last year, having stretches of brilliant performances along with stretches of disappearing acts, she has the tools to take her game to the next level. However, she will have to show it on the floor to stand out among a crowded guard rotation. —Will Wang

C Blessing Ejiofor (#31)

Ejiofor was initially slated to play last season, but due to unfortunate circumstances, was unable to rejoin the team until this August. Ranked 20th at center as a recruit, and listed at 6’5’’, she is a skilled interior prospect with incredible potential. Long, athletic, and a great leaper, she will help clean up the glass and provide a defensive presence. She has the talent to become a key player for the Commodores. —Will Wang

G Christa Reed (#33)

Reed is playing in her final season for the Commodores. She has been making a big impact on the court since her freshman year. Reed averaged 11.1 points per game her sophomore year before dipping to 9.4 points per game her junior season. She got off to a good start in the Commodores’ exhibition win, scoring in double figures. Look for Reed to be a true leader on the team this year as well as a consistent scorer. —Alyssa Muir

F Mariella Fasoula (#34)

While Fasoula cannot play this season due to NCAA Transfer rules, she will take this season to learn about White’s system and get ready to make a huge impact in 2018-19. The 6’5’’ Athens, Greece native was a highly-coveted transfer from Boston College and was a huge get after White’s first season. At Boston College last season, she averaged 16 points and 7.5 points per game, leading the Eagles. Look for Fasoula to be a major player come next season. —Cutler Klein

G Kaleigh Clemons-Green (#35)

Just because a player is young doesn’t mean they can’t be a leader. Clemons-Green, a sophomore, started 25 games last year and will probably play a huge role this season. Her biggest impact will be from beyond the arc. She shot a team-best 44.9% from long-range last season and also led the team in total assists. While the Commodores have emphasized their newly-found size this season, Clemons-Green will be an integral part of the team in the backcourt. —Cutler Klein

C Paige Warren (#41)

Paige is a freshman recruit from Dublin, Ohio and had a brilliant career playing center and forward for her high school. She helped them to win two league championships and appear for the first time in the Final Four with 50% shooting from the floor which earned her all-conference honors. At 6’4”, Paige will be a valuable asset to the team both in terms of height and with her mobility and presence on the court. —Romy Pein