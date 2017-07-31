In the Princeton Review “Happiest Students” ranking released July 31, Vanderbilt reclaimed its spot as the university with the happiest students in 2018.

Vanderbilt ranked number one on the list in 2015 and 2016, but got bumped down to second in 2017 by Rice University, which now ranks number 2. University of Oklahoma took the number 3 spot, followed by Tulane University and College of William & Mary in spots 4 and 5.

For more information about the methodology of the survey, see the Hustler’s previous coverage here.