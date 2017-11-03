Vanderbilt joins peer universities in supporting DACA suit

Vanderbilt, along with 18 other top universities, filed an amicus brief Nov. 1 supporting plaintiffs who are seeking an injunction against ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. A number of groups filed suits against the rescission of the program, including 15 states, the University of California system and a number of DACA students. The amicus brief signed by Vanderbilt is in support of the suits filed by the University of California Board of Regents, six DACA recipients, the state of California and the city of San Jose.
DACA allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to legally obtain driver’s licenses, enroll in college and find employment. In early September, the Department of Homeland Security released a memorandum announcing the rollback of DACA. Following the announcement, Chancellor Zeppos released a statement condemning the decision, saying that the university would continue to support all students, regardless of immigration status.
“It is incredibly important that these talented young people be able to continue to aspire to be scholars and leaders, and contribute greatly to our nation’s communities,” Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said in a Nov. 2nd statement. “We stand united with our peers to support efforts that would see the program continue. Closing the door to these students is a mistake that will undermine the strength of our universities and the fabric of our nation.”
Vanderbilt is joined in filing by Brown University, California Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, Princeton University, Stanford University, University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis and Yale University.
The brief itself details the ways in which students who receive DACA are making contributions to their universities and to academia at large. It makes the argument that “DACA students enrolled at the amici institutions are some of the most gifted and motivated young people in the world” and that repealing DACA would deprive the United States of the talents that DACA recipients bring.
Democrats, MSM, every faculty member at any university in the country fighting to the death for illegal aliens? they put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers.” Democrats have actually changed the language. It’s not illegal alien anymore its “Immigrant.” There not adults, they are “kids” or “children” and no one seem to wonder why? future voters?
There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for.The MSM and Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand are not taking jobs Americans want (we’ve heard that lie for many years now.) There not all picking strawberries they take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through college.Why must the citizens of our country have competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign nationals? and why do the Democrats have this obsession?
Now Democrats and illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes.
The GOAL, motivation (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the American citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes and paying taxes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, educate citizens from other country’s.Deportation will save jobs and decrease the expense.
*The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student.
*Now city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported.
*2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.
*$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.
*$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.