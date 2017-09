“Rebecca’s work focuses on the dialogue between colors, geometry, and lines. She depicts hyper-realistic objects, such as the human body, and then distorts them so that they no longer appears to be realistic at all. She is constantly finding new ways to break the boundaries of the canvas, both physically and figuratively, especially through the use of different mediums.”

Oil, Acrylic, Spray Paint, String

Rebecca Shao

Human and Organizational Development

Los Angeles, California