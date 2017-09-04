The Hustler’s Motown Monday Playlist

Monday nights are for boogie shoes, extra deodorant, and a spaceship ride (jk just a really long Lyft ride) to The 5 Spot in East Nashville for Motown Mondays. Make sure to get there before midnight if lines aren’t your thing. If we were robots, our default dance setting would definitely be Motown. If you don’t walk out of there drenched in sweat singing a Jackson 5 song, you’re doing it wrong.