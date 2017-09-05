Talk Foodie To Me: Nashville Taco Festival

Hey Hustler readers! We are Allison and Jen, the Editors of Spoon Vandy. We are here to keep you guys up to date and filled in on the Nashville food scene. Our first call is to all Taco Tuesday regulars! Looking for the perfect way to cap off your summer? Check out the Nashville Taco Festival happening on September 30th in Centennial Park! The festival is the fourth stop on the Taco Tour that is stopping in seven cities across the country. You can expect plenty of local taco vendors, tequila, swag, and live music. Purchasing the $12 general admission ticket (kids under 12 are free) gets you access to all the goods, live music, eating contests, lucha libre shows and even a Tiny Taco Dog beauty pageant. Once inside, you can purchase things at the festival on a token system, using one token as $2 in cash.

If you’re over 21 and a tequila enthusiast, the festival offers a tequila expo where you can sample some of the most high-end, top shelf tequilas for $20. With this add-on, you can sample up to ten different tequilas — make sure you purchase this with your ticket as it will sell out fast! They are keeping details about specific taco vendors under wrap but we are crossing our fingers that some of our local favorites (Bar Taco, Taqueria del Sol and Mas Tacos Por Favor) are represented.

