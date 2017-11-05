This article was updated on Nov. 4 at 11:13 p.m.

At 11:07 p.m. on Nov. 4, the Vanderbilt community received an AlertVU message saying that the suspect of a shooting that occurred at the Veterans Affairs Hospital on 24th Avenue was taken into custody, and that officers have secured the area.

“Resume normal activity but stay clear of the VA Hospital area during the investigation process,” said the message, which students received via text message, email and phone.

At 10:42 p.m., the community received an AlertVU message saying that a shooting was reported. According to the message, police were already on the scene. Students were instructed to take shelter.

In the original message, the suspect was described as a 6’4″ white male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. At the time of the original message, the suspect was said to be headed towards the Vanderbilt Hospital Plaza area.

The first message instructed students to seek shelter immediately, and to confirm that they had received the message either by replying “YES” to the text message or by clicking a link in the email message.

Check alertvu.vanderbilt.edu for updates as they are available.