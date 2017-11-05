At 1:46 a.m. on Nov. 5, students received an AlertVU message saying that a shooting was reported at the Regions bank located at the intersection of 21st Ave. and Blakemore Ave. A 19-year-old man, who is not a student, said he was shot in the shoulder in an attempted robbery, WSMV reports. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries. The AlertVU message reported that the suspect was in a Black Dodge Charger, which was last seen headed towards The Commons.

“Seek shelter immediately! Police are on the scene,” the message said.

Officers are searching the area of 21st Ave/Blakemore Ave after reported shooting. Remain sheltered in place. https://t.co/f1rFntk3wm — Vanderbilt Safety (@VUSafety) November 5, 2017

As of 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the time of this article’s publication, the suspect has yet to be taken into custody. At 2:12 a.m., students received a second message saying that officers were still searching the area, and instructing them to remain sheltered in place. At 2:49 a.m., students received a third message.

“Officers have patrolled the campus, searched the areas of 21st Ave S and Blakemore, and the Commons Area. Remain vigilant,” the third message said.

This shooting comes just hours after a shooting was reported, and the suspect taken into custody, at the Veterans Administration hospital located on 24th Ave. near campus late Saturday night.

Check alertvu.vanderbilt.edu for updates as they are made available.