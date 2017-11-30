PODCAST: Football season wrap-up, Basketball breakdown, Tennessee madness

By Cutler Klein, Sports Editor -
Vanderbilt plays at Tennessee on Saturday, November 25, 2017. The Commodores won 42-24. (Photo by Claire Barnett)

In the latest episode of the Hustler Sports 20, The Vanderbilt Hustler’s weekly segment on the 615 Sports Drive on VandyRadio, the Hustler’s sports editors discuss all the latest news in Commodore sports.

First, Cutler Klein and Max Schneider break down the end of the football season, who some of the best players were and what needs to change going into next season.

Next, what’s going wrong with Vanderbilt Basketball? How much better as Djery Baptiste been? The guys look at the start to basketball season and their losses in Brooklyn.

Finally, they look at the last College Football Playoff rankings and break down who should be playing for the National Championship.

Listen in here:

