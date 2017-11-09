Educational

What: Advancing the Possibilities for Scholarship for Social Change

When: Friday, November 10 at 12:00 PM CST to 1:30 PM CST

Where: Mayborn Building

Why: How can we leverage our positions in academia to build and strengthen collaborations for social change? This event examines the current areas of research, projects and community partnerships in relation to the social justice issues facing Nashville, the country and the globe. During this session we will map our existing work, identify gaps and challenges in the application of research and consider the possibilities for enhancing responsiveness to community-driven needs for scholarship. This event is the third HOD colloquium in our 2017 series, Scholar Activism in Troubling Times, and the last one of the semester. It will build on previous HOD colloquia conversations and help shape the direction of future events.

What: Uber Elevate

When: Friday, November 10 at 4:30 PM CST to 5:30 PM CST

Where: Stevenson 4 Lecture Hall

Why: Vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft will bring far-reaching changes to our cities and our lives: quicker daily commutes, less traffic congestion and cleaner air around the world. Nikhil Goel and Wyatt Smith will describe the paths that took them from Vanderbilt University to UBER where they are creating the future of on-demand, urban air transportation.

Who: Career Center

What: Hult @Vanderbilt Pitch Competition

When: Friday, November 10 at 5:30 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 8:30 PM CST

Where: The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt

Why: Can Vanderbilt students build scalable, sustainable social enterprises that harness the power of energy to transform the lives of 10 million people by 2025? Join the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures for the Finals Round of student team pitches of business and energy solutions for poverty alleviation.

Who: TFC Social Venture Club

What: Women’s Conference-Navigating: Life, Soul, Career

When: Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST

Where: Refinery Nashville

Why: Creative Souls focuses on networking, accountability and collaboration. However, Creative Souls differentiates itself by creating a community that encourages ownership. Women are starting more businesses than men, but their counterparts are still making more money. How does Creative Souls change that? By providing women with the tools they need to be successful. Join the conference for a day filled with 13 power-packed speakers.

Who: Creative Souls