The highly anticipated Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky football game isn’t the only item on the agenda for the Nov. 10-12 weekend. The Life section has sorted through a wide assortment of events to fill the gaps in your weekend—and this lineup includes yoga festivals, Gamecraft on Commons, Diwali and more. Explore below and browse Anchor Link to take advantage of 48 hours outside of the library.
Disclaimer: Source of event information is Anchor Link and Facebook
What: Advancing the Possibilities for Scholarship for Social Change
When: Friday, November 10 at 12:00 PM CST to 1:30 PM CST
Where: Mayborn Building
Why: How can we leverage our positions in academia to build and strengthen collaborations for social change? This event examines the current areas of research, projects and community partnerships in relation to the social justice issues facing Nashville, the country and the globe. During this session we will map our existing work, identify gaps and challenges in the application of research and consider the possibilities for enhancing responsiveness to community-driven needs for scholarship. This event is the third HOD colloquium in our 2017 series, Scholar Activism in Troubling Times, and the last one of the semester. It will build on previous HOD colloquia conversations and help shape the direction of future events.
What: Uber Elevate
When: Friday, November 10 at 4:30 PM CST to 5:30 PM CST
Where: Stevenson 4 Lecture Hall
Why: Vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft will bring far-reaching changes to our cities and our lives: quicker daily commutes, less traffic congestion and cleaner air around the world. Nikhil Goel and Wyatt Smith will describe the paths that took them from Vanderbilt University to UBER where they are creating the future of on-demand, urban air transportation.
Who: Career Center
What: Hult @Vanderbilt Pitch Competition
When: Friday, November 10 at 5:30 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 8:30 PM CST
Where: The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt
Why: Can Vanderbilt students build scalable, sustainable social enterprises that harness the power of energy to transform the lives of 10 million people by 2025? Join the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures for the Finals Round of student team pitches of business and energy solutions for poverty alleviation.
Who: TFC Social Venture Club
What: Women’s Conference-Navigating: Life, Soul, Career
When: Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST
Where: Refinery Nashville
Why: Creative Souls focuses on networking, accountability and collaboration. However, Creative Souls differentiates itself by creating a community that encourages ownership. Women are starting more businesses than men, but their counterparts are still making more money. How does Creative Souls change that? By providing women with the tools they need to be successful. Join the conference for a day filled with 13 power-packed speakers.
Who: Creative Souls
What: Dabke Night
When: Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM CST to 9:00 PM CST
Where: SLC Board of Trust
Why: MESA is hosting Dabke night. Dabke is a popular dance originating from Levantine Arab folk culture and is a mixture between circle and line dancing. The dance is performed in weddings and on other joyous occasions. There will also be opportunities to learn how to Dabke. Additionally, there will be a Middle Eastern dinner courtesy of Al Sanabil Bakery & Market.
Who: Middle Eastern Student Association (MESA); The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; The Muslim Student Association (MSA); The Asian American Student Association (AASA); The African Student Union (ASU); Vanderbilt Student Government (VSG)
What: The Diwali Showcase 2017: Namesake
When: Saturday, November 11 at 6:45 PM CST to Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM CST
Where: Langford Auditorium
Why: Diwali is one of the largest cultural showcases on campus. The event involves over 300 dancers and represents South Asian culture. Follow the stories of South Asian immigrants navigating life’s complexities and immigrant identity in the modern day United States. Join along to explore the narratives of these people while they face the challenges of integrating old and new traditions, cultural adjustment and much more.
Who: South Asian Cultural Exchange
What: Vanderbilt Gamecraft’s Game Night on Commons
When: Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 11:45 PM CST
Where: Upstairs Commons Dining
Why: Vanderbilt Gamecraft has a large variety of board games from all genres. Whether you’re looking for an easy 20 minute game or an intense two-hour strategy stare down, there is a game for you. This event is open to the entire Vanderbilt community.
Who: Vanderbilt Gamecraft
What: Walls of Jericho Hike
When: Saturday, November 11 at 8:30 AM CST to Saturday, November 11 at 6:00 PM CST
Where: Walls of Jericho
Why: Visit a forested canyon on the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Led by Peety Kaur, VMS 1, this seven-mile round trip hike is sure to immerse you in the autumn air. This event is open to all levels of hikers.
Who: Wilderness Medical Society
What: Jazz at Acme
When: Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM CST to Sunday, November 12 at 9:00 PM CST
Where: Acme Feed & Seed
Why: The Music City Big Band returns to Acme Feed & Seed for another night of great music. Led by trumpeter and arranger Casey Brefka and featuring vocalist Abigail Flowers, the Music City Big Band features some of Nashville’s finest jazz musicians.
What: Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball vs. MTSU
When: Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM CST
Where: Memorial Gym
Why: Come see head coach Stephanie White’s squad open the season against in-state rival MTSU. The Commodores look to take a young squad and improve on their performance last season.
What: Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball vs. Austin Peay
When: Friday, November 10 at 8:30 PM CST
Where: Memorial Gym
Why: After you watch the Women’s team, come see the Men’s squad open up the season. After shocking the world by making the NCAA Tournament last year, the ‘Dores are ready to make another run in a competitive SEC.
What: Vanderbilt Football vs. Kentucky
When: Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM CST
Where: Vanderbilt Stadium
Why: Coming off a win over Western Kentucky, Coach Mason’s squad will be looking for their first SEC win of the season against the Wildcats. Come cheer on the Commodores as they look to get one step closer to a bowl game.
What: VSW Presents: You’re an 11/10 Open Mic
When: Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM CST
Where: BCC Auditorium
Why: VSW’s November Open Mic! Join in a night of spoken word and good company.
Who: Vanderbilt Spoken Word
What: TNC Presents: The Solar Eclipse Show
When: Friday, November 10 at 7:37 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM CST
Where: Wilson 103
Why: Free improv comedy show. It’s not every day that a total solar eclipse comes through Nashville, so TNC’s next show is a celebration of the solar eclipse.
Who: Tongue ‘N’ Cheek
What: Harmonic Notion Presents The Final Rose
When: Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CST to Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM CST
Where: Sarratt Cinema
Why: Join Harmonic Notion for a night of a cappella music and guest performances from Tongue N’ Cheek and Momentum Dance Company. There will be new members, new tunes and plenty of good old fashioned reality TV drama.
Who: Harmonic Notion
What: VOT Presents: The Marriage of Figaro
When: November 10 at 8:00 PM CST and November 12 at 2:00 PM CST
Where: Ingram Hall
Why: Come and see Vanderbilt Opera Theatre’s Fall 2017 Production, Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Re-imagined as the live finale of a reality television series (a la “The Bachelor” mashed up with “Big Brother”), this classic will be performed as you’ve never seen it before. The singing is in English and admission is free.
Who: Vanderbilt Opera Theatre
What: Comedian John Cleese to speak at Vanderbilt
When: Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM CST to 1:00 PM CST
Where: Sarratt Student Center – Cinema
Why: British writer, actor, comedian and self-described ‘tall person’ John Cleese will speak at Sarratt Cinema. Cleese, whose iconic films include Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life, will address “Thinking Creatively” during the one-hour event, which is free and open to the public. David Wood, W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy, is hosting the event. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Who: Cleese’s talk is sponsored by the Department of Philosophy, with support from the Berry Fund; Curb Center for Art, Enterprise and Public Policy; Department of Anthropology; Department of Psychology; Vanderbilt Brain Institute, and John Lachs.
What: Coast 2 Coast Live Artist Showcase | Nashville Edition
When: Sunday, November 12 at 8:00 PM CST to Sunday, November 12 at 11:00 PM CST
Where: The End
Why: Coast 2 Coast Live brings together artists, DJs, producers, media and more for a professional networking event and artist showcase. Artists in the showcase are judged by a panel of celebrity judges, and the winner walks away with a huge prize package to take their career to the next level.
Who: Coast 2 Coast LIVE
What: Steadfast & True Yoga Festival
When: Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST
Where: Steadfast True Yoga (1325 3rd Ave N, Nashville, Tennessee 37208)
Why: This free yoga festival is hosted by Steadfast & True Yoga. It celebrates the 7th Anniversary of Steadfast. Enjoy sweet discounts on class packages and check out new apparel. There will be 8 free Yoga classes/workshops all throughout the day, various styles, teachers and levels to choose from.
Who: Steadfast Trust Yoga
What: Green Dot Bystander Intervention Training
When: Sunday, November 12 at 12:00 PM CST to 3:00 PM CST
Where: Kissam Center 216
Why: The Green Dot bystander intervention curriculum is a comprehensive approach to violence prevention that capitalizes on the power of peer and cultural influence across all levels of the socio-ecological model. Informed by social change theory, the model targets all community members as potential bystanders. It seeks to engage them through awareness, education and skills-practice.
Who: Project Safe