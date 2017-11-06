Plan your week: November 5

1 Educational

What: Jerry Flores: “Caught Up: Girls, Surveillance and Wraparound Incarceration”

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4:00-5:30 p.m. CST

Where: Kissam MPR

Why: From home, to school, to juvenile detention center, and back again. Follow the lives of fifty Latina girls living forty miles outside of Los Angeles, California, as they are inadvertently caught up in the school-to-prison pipeline.

Who: Latino and Latina Studies Program, the Afro-Hispanic Review, the Department of English, The Cal Turner Program for Moral Leadership, Women’s and Gender Studies and Inclusion Initiatives and Cultural Competence

What: Will It Float

When: Nov. 8 at 5:00-7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Engineering and Science Building (The Wond’ry) 200 Lounge (Innovation Center)

Why: Will It Float is a pitch competition where students come in and pitch their most out-of-box ideas to a panel consisted of professors and entrepreneurs. This is a low-time commitment opportunity to test your idea with chances of winning gift cards! Students are welcome to drop in and listen to other students’ pitches. Chick-fil-A will be provided and no previous business experience is required.

What: Visiting Writers Series: Camille Dungy

When: Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Buttrick Hall 101

Why: Dungy is the author of four collections of poetry: Trophic Cascade (Wesleyan UP, 2017), Smith Blue (Southern Illinois UP, 2011), Suck on the Marrow (Red Hen Press, 2010), and What to Eat, What to Drink, What to Leave for Poison (Red Hen Press, 2006). Her debut collection of personal essays is Guidebook to Relative Strangers (W. W. Norton, 2017). Dungy edited Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry (UGA, 2009), co-edited the From the Fishouse poetry anthology (Persea, 2009), and served as associate editor for Gathering Ground: A Reader Celebrating Cave Canem’s First Decade (University of Michigan Press, 2006).

Who: The Gertrude and Harold S. Vanderbilt Visiting Writers Series

What: Holocaust Lecture Series: “Where Memory Leads”

When: Nov. 9 at 7:30-8:30 p.m. CST

Where: Belcourt Theatre

Why: Australian artist and film-maker, Philippe Mora, investigates his father’s clandestine role in the French Resistance in WWII and his mother’s miraculous escape enroute to Auschwitz. Philippe, a Hollywood cult-horror movie director and pop-artist, adopts a Film Noir persona to tell his family’s story of survival and the Holocaust.

Who: Holocaust Lecture Series and the Nashville Jewish Film Festival