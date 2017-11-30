Arts

What: Sarratt Holiday Arts Festival

When: Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Sarratt Student Center

Why: The festival is a place to find unique hand-crafted items. Every year, there are Nashville and Vanderbilt artisans, jewelers, potters, fiber artists and printmakers with wonderful gift items. The festival is an annual fundraiser for Sarratt Art Studios and the Sarratt Youth Art Institute.

Who: Sarratt Art Studios

What: VUTheatre First-Year Showcase: A Matter of Survival

When: Friday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Neely Auditorium

Why: VU Theatre has been hard at work all semester rehearsing. This show is student-directed, featuring a cast and crew made up of first-year students. The performance is free for Vanderbilt students, and tickets are available at the Sarratt Box Office.

What: The Vanderbilt Dodecs Winter Concert

When: Friday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Sarratt Cinema

Why: The Dodecs will perform their repertoire of pop tunes, classic songs and various a cappella arrangements they have learned throughout the semester.

Who: The Vanderbilt Dodecaphonics

What: Vanderbilt Spoken Word: SLAMDERBILT

When: Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: BCC Auditorium

Why: VSW is presenting their first annual poetry slam. The poets will each perform in rounds judged by a panel, and winners will become a team for the national collegiate poetry slam in April.

Who: Vanderbilt Spoken Word

What: Vanderbilt Commodore Orchestra Fall 2017 Concert

When: Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ingram Hall

Why: VCO is Vanderbilt’s first and only student-run community orchestra consisting of students, faculty, alumni and Nashville community members. For this concert, the group will be performing Nicolai’s Overture to Merry Wives of Windsor, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The performance will feature Blair Faculty Soloist Heather Conner.

Who: Vanderbilt Commodore Orchestra

What: The Glow-Up: Voce a Capella Fall Concert 2017

When: Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Sarratt Cinema

Why: Voce a Capella will be performing their fall concert with free admission. The performance will include a capella renditions of songs, including “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Who: Voce a Capella

What: Melanated A Cappella Presents: Hot Cocoa and Chill

When: Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Black Cultural Center

Why: Melanated A Cappella will be performing along with Tongue N’ Cheek for its Winter Showcase. The pajama-themed showcase encourages the audience to show up in their most comfy ensembles. There will be hot cocoa and seasonal goodies along with the music. Who: Melanated A Cappella