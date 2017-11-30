Between an on campus arts festival, an African dance performance and the annual Mega Stress Fest, there is no excuse for a lack of weekend plans on or off Vanderbilt’s campus. For more events and campus happenings, browse the Anchor Link event page.
Disclaimer: Source of event information is Anchor Link and Facebook
What: Monuments and Memory: Beyond Charlottesville
When: Friday, December 1 at 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Vanderbilt Central Library
Why: Vanderbilt Libraries continues the Open Mind Series with Memory and Monuments: Beyond Charlottesville. Students, faculty and staff will meet in the Community room for a discussion about how to frame history and memory in public spaces. Mark Scala, Chief Curator at the Frist Center for Visual Arts and Helmut Smith, Martha Rivers Ingram Professor of History and Director of Vanderbilt Digital Humanities Center will speak at the event.
Who: Vanderbilt University Libraries
What: Medical Student Panel
When: Sunday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Kissam C216
Why: Current Vanderbilt medical students will share their experiences and advice for preparing and applying to medical school.
Who: Project Heal
What: Home for the Holidays
When: Friday, December 1 at 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: K.C. Potter Center
Why: Home for the Holidays is an annual program for the entire Vanderbilt community to share a meal from Copper Kettle and check-in before break. This multi-cultural celebration recognizes World AIDS Day. Streetworks, a local Nashville organization, will present free confidential HIV testing. There will also be the opportunity to create holiday cards for incarcerated LGBTQI+ individuals.
Who: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Life
What: Sankofa
When: Friday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Blair School of Music, Ingram Hall (2400 Blakemore Avenue Nashville, TN 37212)
Why: Vanderbilt’s acclaimed African dance and drum ensemble provides adventure in rhythm, movement and music. Take a few hours to escape to another land. This event is free and open to the public. Parking for this event is available for free in West Garage (2500 Children’s Way) through the Children’s Way entrance.
What: Pride Shabbat
Where: Vanderbilt Hillel
When: Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Why: Vanderbilt Hillel and the Lambda Association are coming together for Pride Shabbat. This event will focus on the intersection of queer and Jewish identities while raising questions about the often challenging relationship between religion and sexuality. It will also touch on how the intersection has evolved as part of the Jewish experience.
Who: Vanderbilt Hillel and Vanderbilt Lambda Association
What: VMS 1st Annual Holiday Bake Sale
When: Friday, December 1 at 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: North Lobby, Light Hall
Why: VMS Baking Club is having its first annual holiday bake sale. There will be delicious baked goods made by Vanderbilt students. Proceeds go to the Shade Tree, and leftover baked goods will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Who: VMS Baking Club
What: Craft Beer Craft Fair
When: Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: TailGate Beer
Why: TailGate Beer is hosting the holiday edition of its Craft Beer Craft Fair. There will be handmade gifts to buy for the special people in your life in addition to an abundance of craft beer.
Who: TailGate Beer
What: Sarratt Holiday Arts Festival
When: Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Sarratt Student Center
Why: The festival is a place to find unique hand-crafted items. Every year, there are Nashville and Vanderbilt artisans, jewelers, potters, fiber artists and printmakers with wonderful gift items. The festival is an annual fundraiser for Sarratt Art Studios and the Sarratt Youth Art Institute.
Who: Sarratt Art Studios
What: VUTheatre First-Year Showcase: A Matter of Survival
When: Friday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Neely Auditorium
Why: VU Theatre has been hard at work all semester rehearsing. This show is student-directed, featuring a cast and crew made up of first-year students. The performance is free for Vanderbilt students, and tickets are available at the Sarratt Box Office.
What: The Vanderbilt Dodecs Winter Concert
When: Friday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Sarratt Cinema
Why: The Dodecs will perform their repertoire of pop tunes, classic songs and various a cappella arrangements they have learned throughout the semester.
Who: The Vanderbilt Dodecaphonics
What: Vanderbilt Spoken Word: SLAMDERBILT
When: Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: BCC Auditorium
Why: VSW is presenting their first annual poetry slam. The poets will each perform in rounds judged by a panel, and winners will become a team for the national collegiate poetry slam in April.
Who: Vanderbilt Spoken Word
What: Vanderbilt Commodore Orchestra Fall 2017 Concert
When: Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Ingram Hall
Why: VCO is Vanderbilt’s first and only student-run community orchestra consisting of students, faculty, alumni and Nashville community members. For this concert, the group will be performing Nicolai’s Overture to Merry Wives of Windsor, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The performance will feature Blair Faculty Soloist Heather Conner.
Who: Vanderbilt Commodore Orchestra
What: The Glow-Up: Voce a Capella Fall Concert 2017
When: Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Sarratt Cinema
Why: Voce a Capella will be performing their fall concert with free admission. The performance will include a capella renditions of songs, including “Sorry Not Sorry.”
Who: Voce a Capella
What: Melanated A Cappella Presents: Hot Cocoa and Chill
When: Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Black Cultural Center
Why: Melanated A Cappella will be performing along with Tongue N’ Cheek for its Winter Showcase. The pajama-themed showcase encourages the audience to show up in their most comfy ensembles. There will be hot cocoa and seasonal goodies along with the music. Who: Melanated A Cappella
What: Mega Stress Fest
When: Friday, December 1, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Student Life Center
Why: Freaking out about your upcoming finals even though you’ve been studying all day? Do you just need a break to relax so you can be your best self tomorrow? VenUe has your back. It has partnered with ResEd to bring Vanderbilt students the premiere stress relief event of the semester. Expect free comfort food from your favorite restaurants, massages, henna, manicures and pedicures.
Who: VPB’s The VenUe Committee