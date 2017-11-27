As Vanderbilt students settle back into campus following a much-needed Thanksgiving break, the dreaded pre-finals stress fest begins. While the plan for some is to seek refuge in the Central Library stacks or a Rand booth for hours on end, seasoned studiers know that it’s only healthy to take breaks. Instead of waking up cranky from a mediocre nap or rewatching Friends for the sixth time, treat yourself to a worthwhile outing this week at the events below. For more upcoming events, browse through Anchor Link.
Disclaimer: Source of event information is Anchor Link and Facebook
What: Fall 2017 Tech Talk: Gretchen Jackson, MD, PhD.
When: Tuesday, November 28, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where: Light Hall Room 208
Why: Gretchen Purcell Jackson is an Associate Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Biomedical Informatics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Acting Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Jackson is an accomplished clinical surgeon and internationally recognized informatician with over 25 years of contributions to surgical science, informatics research and innovations in health information technologies.
Who:Who: VUSM Student Technology Committee
What: Dean’s Readings: Hidden Figures
When: Wednesday, November 29, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Alumni Hall 201
Why: Join Dean Mark Wallace and vice provost for inclusive excellence. Melissa Thomas-Hunt will discuss Hidden Figures. You do not need to have read the book or seen the movie to attend. The book serves as inspiration for an honest discussion about equality, discrimination, education and race.
What: Local OACS DIVE Closing Celebration
When: Thursday, November 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Alumni Hall 206
Why: Come meet the students in the Affordable Housing and Food Waste/Food Deserts cohorts and their non-profit partners, who have worked together to apply the process of human-centered design to address community challenges. The celebration will begin with opening remarks and will be followed by an introduction of the human-centered design projects from the students and their non-profit partners. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions about the inaugural Local OACS DIVE programs and get to know the local community leaders making a difference in Nashville.
What: The Foundation of Vanderbilt: What Were We Built On?
When: Wednesday, November 29, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Furman 114
Why: This event is centered upon Vanderbilt’s historical ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy. The event will feature a speaker presentation by two members of the Vanderbilt Political Review along with an open audience discussion. In the wake of the Charlottesville protests and the current political climate regarding the existence of Confederate statues and monuments in the United States, Vanderbilt’s NAACP Political Activism Committee is planning this informative and discussion-based event. There will be a specific focus on the Confederate ties to the names of several buildings on Vanderbilt’s campus.
Who: NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Vanderbilt Chapter
What: Sankofa
When: Friday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Blair School of Music, Ingram Hall (2400 Blakemore Avenue Nashville, TN 37212)
Why: Vanderbilt’s acclaimed African dance and drum ensemble provides adventure in rhythm, movement and music. Take a few hours to escape to another land. This event is free and open to the public. Parking for this event is available for free in West Garage (2500 Children’s Way) through the Children’s Way entrance.
What: Pride Shabbat
Where: Vanderbilt Hillel (2421 Vanderbilt Pl., Nashville, Tennessee)
When: Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Why: Vanderbilt Hillel and the Lambda Association are coming together for Pride Shabbat. This event will focus on the intersection of queer and Jewish identities while raising questions about the often challenging relationship between religion and sexuality. It will also touch on how the intersection has evolved as part of the Jewish experience.
Who: Vanderbilt Hillel and Vanderbilt Lambda Association
What: Holiday Lights at Cheekwood
When: November 24 to December 31
Where: Cheekwood (1200 Forrest Park Dr., Nashville Tennessee 37205)
Why: Delight in the joy of the holiday season during Holiday Lights at Cheekwood. The Nashvilletradition returns with one million lights illuminating the gardens for the prettiest winter stroll of the season. Buy tickets here.
Who: Cheekwood; Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Regions Bank; Outdoor Lighting Perspectives; AWC Family Foundation; The Frist Foundation; The Memorial Foundation.
What: 1990s Trivia Night
When: Tuesday, November 28, 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Where: Flying Saucer Nashville
Why: This trivia event includes everything 90s! Tupac, Nintendo, Power Rangers, Pokémon, The Matrix, Full House, Ross Perot, World Events, Nickelodeon, Nirvana, Titanic, Coolio, Offspring, Spice Girls, Pulp Fiction and more. There will be a $50 prize for first place. Admission for this event is free.
What: NASH AID for Puerto Rico
When: Tuesday, November 28, 8:00 p.m.
Where: The Basement East
Why: The Basement East Presents Nash Aid for Puerto Rico. Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes, musician/producer Joe Pisapia (k.d. lang, Guster) and Luis Marin, a photographer, filmmaker, artist and Puerto Rico resident are teaming up for victims of Hurricane Maria. The trio will spearhead Nash Aid for Puerto Rico, a fundraiser at the Basement East with proceeds benefiting the Universal Hope Initiative, a 501c3 that provides clean water solutions and alternative power to residents of Rincon, Puerto Rico. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. This event is 21 years and up.
What: Vanderbilt Percussion Group
When: Tuesday, November 28, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Steve and Judy Turner Recital Hall (2400 Blakemore Avenue Nashville, TN 37212)
Why: Vanderbilt Percussion Group is the Blair School of Music’s premier percussion chamber music ensemble. VPG’s repertoire includes contemporary classical works for unconducted chamber percussionists. The fall program will includes works by Dennis DeSantis, Steve Reich, Owen Clayton Condon and Emmanuel Sejourne.This event is free and open to the public. Parking for this event is available for free in West Garage (2500 Children’s Way) through the Children’s Way entrance.
What: VUPointe Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker 2017
When: Wednesday, November 29, 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ingram Hall Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37212
Why: VUPointe Ballet Theatre welcomes all students and families as it continues the annual holiday tradition of showcasing excerpts from The Nutcracker. Live music will accompany the performance, and a reception will take place afterwards.
Who: VUPointe Ballet Theatre
What: Original Cast Presents: On The Edge
When: Friday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Langford Auditorium
Why: The Original Cast returns to the stage to perform their Fall 2017 revue, On The Edge. Directed by Emma Dwyer, On The Edge follows themes of politics, morality and sacrifice as a revolution escalates from unrest to violence. The Original Cast, Vanderbilt’s only musical theatre revue troupe, uses songs from a wide variety of musicals to create a new, unique show. Tickets can be purchased via Commodore Cash or cash at the door. Tickets can also be bought at Sarratt Box Office.
What: Escalation
When: Wednesday, November 29, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Rand 308
Why: The Escalation Workshop is a 90-minute training consisting of a video and facilitated discussion on the topic of relationship violence. Participants learn about the prevalence and warning signs of dating violence and how to support a friend.
Who: Project Safe
What: Mega Stress Fest
When: Friday, December 1, 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Student Life Center
Why: Freaking out about your upcoming finals even though you’ve been studying all day? Do you just need a break to relax so you can be your best self tomorrow? VenUe has your back. It has partnered with ResEd to bring Vanderbilt students the premiere stress relief event of the semester. Expect free comfort food from your favorite restaurants, massages, henna, manicures and pedicures.
Who: VPB’s The VenUe Committee