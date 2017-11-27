Cultural

What: The Foundation of Vanderbilt: What Were We Built On?

When: Wednesday, November 29, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Furman 114

Why: This event is centered upon Vanderbilt’s historical ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy. The event will feature a speaker presentation by two members of the Vanderbilt Political Review along with an open audience discussion. In the wake of the Charlottesville protests and the current political climate regarding the existence of Confederate statues and monuments in the United States, Vanderbilt’s NAACP Political Activism Committee is planning this informative and discussion-based event. There will be a specific focus on the Confederate ties to the names of several buildings on Vanderbilt’s campus.

Who: NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Vanderbilt Chapter

What: Sankofa

When: Friday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Blair School of Music, Ingram Hall (2400 Blakemore Avenue Nashville, TN 37212)

Why: Vanderbilt’s acclaimed African dance and drum ensemble provides adventure in rhythm, movement and music. Take a few hours to escape to another land. This event is free and open to the public. Parking for this event is available for free in West Garage (2500 Children’s Way) through the Children’s Way entrance.

What: Pride Shabbat

Where: Vanderbilt Hillel (2421 Vanderbilt Pl., Nashville, Tennessee)

When: Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Why: Vanderbilt Hillel and the Lambda Association are coming together for Pride Shabbat. This event will focus on the intersection of queer and Jewish identities while raising questions about the often challenging relationship between religion and sexuality. It will also touch on how the intersection has evolved as part of the Jewish experience.

Who: Vanderbilt Hillel and Vanderbilt Lambda Association