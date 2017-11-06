PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Vandy football bests WKU & more

The Commodores play the WKU Hilltoppers on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Vanderbilt won 31-17.
Vanderbilt students celebrate Diwali on Friday, November 3, 2017.
Vandy Gaming holds the 8th annual Vandy Lan in Featheringill Hall on Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Vanderbilt Off-Broadway performs First Date on Friday, November 3, 2017 in Turner Hall.
Nashville families participate in Trick-or-Treat with Greeks and Athletes on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
Tha Vanderbilt Women’s swim team faces off against Arkansas on Saturday, November 4. 2017
Taste of Asia is held in the SLC ballroom on Thursday, November 2, 2017.
The Slant’s Standup Showdown is held in Sarratt Cinema on Friday, November 3, 2017.
Photos by Claire Barnett, Bruce Brookshire, Hannah Haecker, Clay Leddin, Hunter Long, & Brent Szklaruk // The Vanderbilt Hustler

