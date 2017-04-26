IN PHOTOS: Students March in Protest of Wendy’s

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, a group of students held a protest against Wendy’s. They were upset that Wendy’s refuses to sign an agreement guaranteeing fair conditions for workers.





Protesters marched through Rand Dining Hall, chanting and singing about their boycott of Wendy’s.



The band of passionate students hung posters and distributed flyers in every corner of Vanderbilt’s campus.

Protesters chanted and waved signs in a gathering by the Rand Wall. Protesting student Tristan Abbott discussed his cause with Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion George Hill outside of Rand.