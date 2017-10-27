MLC releases statement responding to American Renaissance flyers

The statement condemns the actions of the organization and demonstrates the support provided by the student body for the MLC

The Multicultural Leadership Council has released a statement regarding the American Renaissance flyers found on campus last week. The statement condemns the “hateful values promoted by American Renaissance and all organizations like it” and is signed by over 70 organizations on campus. Read the full statement below.

“Our statement won’t end racism and bigotry on Vanderbilt’s campus, but we hope it will cause us to look inward and reflect on how we as a campus community can work to create a campus where students from historically marginalized groups feel more welcomed and included at Vanderbilt,” said Jacob Pierce, MLC president. “The MLC looks forward to being part of that process.”

The flyers were found last Monday in a Stevenson study room often used by Muslim Students and encouraged readers to “embrace white identity”. The flyers have since been removed, as they violate Vanderbilt’s publicity policies.

When Pierce heard about the incident, he immediately began drafting a statement and distributing it to campus leaders to sign on behalf of their organizations.

The leaders of the MLC encourage students to attend the Divinity School’s Speak Your Peace Vigil on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Life Center Ballroom.

“This vigil is designed to provide a space to speak out against white supremacy,” Pierce said. “This vigil will give everyone an opportunity to voice their concerns and viewpoints as well as show solidarity with peace, love, and justice.”

