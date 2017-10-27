MLC releases statement responding to American Renaissance flyers

The Multicultural Leadership Council has released a statement regarding the American Renaissance flyers found on campus last week. The statement condemns the “hateful values promoted by American Renaissance and all organizations like it” and is signed by over 70 organizations on campus. Read the full statement below.
“Our statement won’t end racism and bigotry on Vanderbilt’s campus, but we hope it will cause us to look inward and reflect on how we as a campus community can work to create a campus where students from historically marginalized groups feel more welcomed and included at Vanderbilt,” said Jacob Pierce, MLC president. “The MLC looks forward to being part of that process.”
The flyers were found last Monday in a Stevenson study room often used by Muslim Students and encouraged readers to “embrace white identity”. The flyers have since been removed, as they violate Vanderbilt’s publicity policies.
When Pierce heard about the incident, he immediately began drafting a statement and distributing it to campus leaders to sign on behalf of their organizations.
The leaders of the MLC encourage students to attend the Divinity School’s Speak Your Peace Vigil on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Life Center Ballroom.
“This vigil is designed to provide a space to speak out against white supremacy,” Pierce said. “This vigil will give everyone an opportunity to voice their concerns and viewpoints as well as show solidarity with peace, love, and justice.”
See a pdf version of the statement and a list of all signers here:MLC Statement
Download a version of the statement here:
I’m curious if it’s considered racist and hateful to be proud of being white? If so, why? Are all white peoples supposed to wallow in some form of guilt? Other cultural groups have pride in their culture and celebrate it. And rightly so! Why then is even the innocent concept of embracing a white identity bad when other cultures are encourage to embrace theirs?
I love my children way more than other peoples children. So using their logic, I hate other peoples kids.
It is this absurdity that will drive white people to rid themselves of the multi culti movement that is really a vision of less white people in the world. Sickening.
According to this statement.Your university should be declared a hate group along with the SPLC. You are excluding a group based on their race. I read statements based on assumptions that are not true about whites being supremacist and being anti-semitic with regards to american renaisance.You show no examples of any examples of hate. Maybe your idea of hate is telling the truth.Read the web site.
Interesting, white identity is bad according to Vanderbilt. So surely it applies to all races equally, right? To do otherwise would be… racist!
So why don’t we take a quick look at official groups on the Vanderbilt campus? Let’s just take a look at your campus life “”diversity”” page, shall we?
“The Asian American Student Association
The Black Student Alliance
The Caribbean Student Association
The Middle Eastern Student Association
South Asian Cultural Exchange
The Vanderbilt Association of Hispanic Students”
Oh my, it looks like someone (or rather, some people) are a bit.. hypocritical, to say the least. I can think of several other words as well, but they’re probably not best repeated anywhere. I also seem to notice a glaring absence in terms of the racial groups represented. Would anyone care to guess what group is missing from the above list?