Matthew Fisher-Davis breaks his silence on “The Foul” in powerful video

Matthew Fisher-Davis broke his silence on the NCAA Tournament foul that defined Vanderbilt’s 2016-17 basketball season.

In a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday night, Fisher-Davis re-lived “The Foul,” and went through the various reactions he received afterwards.

“Killed my bracket. He doesn’t care. He’s not a team player. He has a bad attitude,” Fisher-Davis said in the video, parroting the criticisms he received.

After the music cut out, Fisher-Davis said “Everybody had something to say. Now listen to me.”

In Vanderbilt’s game vs. Northwestern in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, guard Riley LaChance made a layup to put the Commodores ahead 66-65 with 18 seconds left. However, on the ensuing play, Fisher-Davis intentionally fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh, sending him to the free throw line to put Northwestern ahead for good.

Fisher-Davis said he thought the team was down one, and when head coach Bryce Drew pointed at McIntosh, he fouled him instead of just guarding him.

While “The Foul” is the lasting memory from that game, Fisher-Davis put on quite a performance to lead the Commodore comeback, leading the team in scoring with 22 points, including a team-high three 3-pointers.

The senior guard spent much of last season as an offensive spark off the bench, but with plenty of turnover in the roster this season, Fisher-Davis may have the chance to let people listen to him in the starting lineup this season.