Let’s Talk About Sex, Vandy: What your sex ed got wrong about condoms

When we are taught about sex, we usually either don’t learn about contraception and STI prevention at all, or it’s limited to awkwardly putting a condom on a banana. Your sex ed experience probably spread myths about condoms, didn’t go in depth about the wide variety of birth control methods available and didn’t teach you what types of methods to use beyond penetrative sex. Here are some things your sex ed probably got wrong, and the facts you need to be aware of.

Myth: Free or cheap condoms are not as safe as expensive ones

You may have been taught that the more expensive a condom is, the safer it is. However, the cost of a condom is never indicative of its safety, since all condoms sold in the United States are subject to rigorous regulations. However, there are a few factors that do determine a condom’s cost. Latex condoms are generally the most widely available and the cheapest. For those allergic to latex, polyisoprene and lambskin condoms are good alternatives, yet both are more expensive, and lambskin condoms do not prevent against STIs. Condoms with speciality sizing, like extra-large or Magnum, also tend to be pricier, yet this may be a good tradeoff for those who struggle to find condoms in comfortable sizes. Condoms with special features like ribbing or studs may also be more expensive. One of the most common factors in determining a condom’s price is its lubricant. Many types of condoms include lubricant on the inside and outside to prevent friction and to make it more pleasurable for both parties. More expensive condoms may have lube that is longer-lasting or silkier, or may simply have more lubricant. So rest assured, the free condoms at, say, the Women’s Center or the K.C. Potter Center are totally safe for you to use.

Myth: Condoms are the only form of birth control

If you were lucky enough to be taught about birth control at all in your sex ed, chances are you focused exclusively on condoms. They’re generally some of the easiest forms of contraception to find and the cheapest. While condoms are extremely effective at preventing pregnancy and are one of the only forms of contraception that prevents STI transmission, they are just one of many forms of birth control. Condoms are in the family of contraception called “barrier methods,” which also includes internal condoms, placed inside the vagina, and dental dams for use during oral sex on a vulva or anus. There are also behavioral methods of birth control, including the withdrawal method and fertility awareness. People with uteruses can use hormonal methods like the pill and IUDs to prevent pregnancy, as well as to control irregular periods and alleviate other physical issues. Sex ed classes tend to focus on contraception for the penis and often ignore the many other types of birth control for many other types of bodies.

Myth: You only need to use a condom for penetrative sex

Sex ed classes usually only focus on penetrative sex and fail to consider the many different forms sex can take. Consequently, STI prevention is only taught in the context of penetrative sex. STIs can also be transmitted through oral sex. Any mouth to genitalia contact can spread a wide variety of STIs, so you should always use a condom for activities involving a penis, and for those involving a vulva or anus, a dental dam, which is a thin latex or polyurethane sheet. And remember, flavored condoms, dental dams and lube are designed specifically for oral sex and should not be used internally. Any direct contact with genitalia can put you at risk for STIs, so make sure you are always protected.