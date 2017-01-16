As part of an annual tradition, Vanderbilt students joined other students from neighboring colleges, in addition to others all around the community to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

January 16th, 2017 – Nashville citizens, local leaders, and Mayor Megan Barry gather to march and celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. January 16th, 2017 – Vanderbilt students and faculty gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual MLK Day march in Nashville.

The march began around 10 a.m., as the crowd marched through Tennessee State University.

January 16th, 2017 – Nashville citizens, local leaders, and Mayor Megan Barry gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Day March. January 16th, 2017 – Nashville citizens, local leaders, and Mayor Megan Barry gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Day March. January 16th, 2017 – Nashville citizens, local leaders, and Mayor Megan Barry gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Day March. January 16th, 2017 – Nashville citizens, local leaders, and Mayor Megan Barry gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Day March.

Local leaders, including Megan Barry, joined the crowd, along with Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos and Provost Susan Wente.