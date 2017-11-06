EDITOR’S MIX: Social Media Director Allison Boyce

Even though the songs on my playlist span a wide range of genres and moods, they’re all songs that I would listen to in my car. Whether I’m driving somewhere and getting hype for a fun night out or crying hysterically into a Chick-Fil-A sandwich on the way home after a disastrous day, these are the songs that I’m going to blast at full volume to get me through it all. This playlist includes One Direction, obviously—if you don’t think “Steal My Girl” is a modern classic of our time, then you are just lying to yourself.