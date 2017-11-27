Editor in Chief Sarah Friedman

I’ve always associated songs with particular stages or events in my life. I make a playlist every month and look back on previous months’ playlists as a sort of time capsule into how I was feeling or what I was up to during that time. Combing through the past three years’ playlists gives you all a glimpse of the emotional roller coaster I’ve been on since my senior year of high school. “Feels like Today” by the Rascal Flatts is what I listened to before every cross country meet in high school, “I Met a Girl” is what I put on repeat when I had my first college girl crush, “Stop This Train” by John Mayer still makes me cry every time, and “American Oxygen” by Rhianna is my favorite pre-exam pump up song to date.

