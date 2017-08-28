EDITOR’S MIX: Deputy Editor Dallas Shatel

Dallas' eclectic mix of jazz, angsty punk and hippity hop will have you head banging all week

By Dallas Shatel. Deputy Editor in Chief -

As a guitar and bass player, aspiring producer, potential music minor, and just an obsessive nerd, I’ve accumulated a massive music library. My Spotify account alone is an obsessively categorized accumulation of 2000’s angst, 90’s grunge, abrasive punk, classic jazz, rap bangers and much more. If there’s one common theme throughout, though, it’s that I love music that tells a story. Here is a peak at the musical madness inside my head. Enjoy!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY