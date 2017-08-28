EDITOR’S MIX: Deputy Editor Dallas Shatel

As a guitar and bass player, aspiring producer, potential music minor, and just an obsessive nerd, I’ve accumulated a massive music library. My Spotify account alone is an obsessively categorized accumulation of 2000’s angst, 90’s grunge, abrasive punk, classic jazz, rap bangers and much more. If there’s one common theme throughout, though, it’s that I love music that tells a story. Here is a peak at the musical madness inside my head. Enjoy!