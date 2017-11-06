BREAKING: Vanderbilt Soccer earns NCAA Tournament berth for first time in 11 years

Vanderbilt Soccer is going dancing.

For the first time since 2006, the Vanderbilt Commodores will be headed to the NCAA Soccer Tournament. They will take on fourth-seeded Ohio State in Columbus in the first round on Friday, November 10 at 5 PM CT. Live stream information TBA.

The Commodores made significant strides this season under third-year head coach Darren Ambrose. After finishing fourth in the SEC with an 11-6-1 record, Vanderbilt reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2005.

The team’s NCAA Tournament berth is the culmination of a three-year turnaround under Ambrose. In his first season in 2015, Ambrose guided the Commodores to their first winning season since 2009, and in 2016, they made the SEC Tournament for the second consecutive year for the first time since 2009-2010.

This will be their eighth all-time appearance in the program’s 32-year history. Six of those appearances came in the 1990s. In their last appearance in 2006, Vanderbilt lost their first-round matchup with Clemson in penalty kicks. The program’s last NCAA Tournament win came on November 11, 1998 in a 5-1 first-round victory over UNC-Greensboro.

Stay tuned for continuing coverage of Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament berth.