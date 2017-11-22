BREAKING: Five-star power forward Simi Shittu commits to Vanderbilt

Turns out Darius Garland was Vanderbilt’s highest-ranked recruit in program for just nine days

Power forward Simisola Shittu, the sixth-ranked recruit in the ESPN100, announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, a week after the early signing period ended. He announced his decision in a video for The Players’ Tribune.

Simi Shittu wants to let you know where he's going to college. But first, he has some people from his life to thank. @LanX_Sims pic.twitter.com/CTv7iBoCQq — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 22, 2017

The Burlington, Ontario Native was also considering North Carolina. He had a visit scheduled in Chapel Hill on November 10, but he canceled it. He was the second-highest rated power forward in his class behind highly-touted recruit and internet dunk sensation Zion Williamson.

Shittu is the third recruit in head coach Bryce Drew’s 2018 class. Aaron Nesmith signed on November 8, while the 11th-ranked recruit according to ESPN, Darius Garland, committed last week. Garland had said he was in contact with Shittu about his recruitment and was trying to sell him on Vanderbilt.

Garland wants to bring Simi Shittu and Romeo Langford with him to West End. pic.twitter.com/e8I7ETcC7Q — Vandy Hustler Sports (@vuhustlersports) November 13, 2017

