BREAKING: Five-star power forward Simi Shittu commits to Vanderbilt

Turns out Darius Garland was Vanderbilt’s highest-ranked recruit in program for just nine days

Power forward Simisola Shittu, the sixth-ranked recruit in the ESPN100, announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, a week after the early signing period ended. He announced his decision in a video for The Players’ Tribune.

The Burlington, Ontario Native was also considering North Carolina. He had a visit scheduled in Chapel Hill on November 10, but he canceled it. He was the second-highest rated power forward in his class behind highly-touted recruit and internet dunk sensation Zion Williamson.

Shittu is the third recruit in head coach Bryce Drew’s 2018 class. Aaron Nesmith signed on November 8, while the 11th-ranked recruit according to ESPN, Darius Garland, committed last week. Garland had said he was in contact with Shittu about his recruitment and was trying to sell him on Vanderbilt.

