Blake Shelton returns to Nashville for Pandora’s Fall Into Country music festival

Blake Shelton, a Nashville native and international country music star, will return to his roots on Friday, Nov. 3 for Pandora Music’s Fall Into Country music festival. The festival was launched as a direct marketing campaign to increase Pandora’s number of country music listeners on the app. Though it is already the second most popular genre among listeners, Pandora hopes to surpass its 60 million country fans.

With Fall Into Country functioning as a “digital country music festival,” Shelton is kicking things off with an intimate concert at OZ Arts Nashville. Fans have had the chance to win tickets to the event throughout the week by listening to Blake Shelton radio.

Though Shelton would be welcomed back to his hometown by adoring fans for any concert, this concert is special and leads up to the release of his upcoming album, Texoma Shore.

Shelton has long been known for his close connection to fans, and this event is no different. His team specifically reached out to Pandora with the goal of reaching fans on a close level, as well as to celebrate the release of Texoma Shore. In an interview with The Tennessean, Shelton said to Pandora, “This is where it all started for me and where I lived for many years, so Nashville always feels like coming home to me.”

With Pandora battling other music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music for subscribers, this festival may have been a challenge to secure, but will certainly pay off as fans all across the Music City converge at OZ Arts Nashville to give the artist a warm welcome home. For a chance to join fans at this event, listen in to Blake Shelton radio on Pandora.

