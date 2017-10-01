Junior passes away overnight

Catherine English, a junior in Peabody College, passed away with no signs of foul play

Updated Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Catherine English, a junior in Peabody College, passed away overnight Sept. 30. The Dean of Students office sent out an email the morning of Oct. 1 saying that the official cause of death had not been determined, but “police at this point do not expect foul play.”

English was both an RA and a VUceptor, and also worked as a teaching assistant for Vanderbilt’s School for Science and Math.

The full text of the email from Dean of Students Mark Bandas is included below. The email was sent to the entire student body at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 1.

There will be a student-led, silent, candlelight vigil in English’s honor Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on the lawn in front of Wyatt Center. The event is open to the community, according to an email sent out by the Dean of Students Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Dear Vanderbilt Students,

It is with great sadness that I share that one of our undergraduates, junior Catherine English, passed away overnight. While the official cause of death has not been determined, police at this point do not expect foul play.

Catherine, a student at Peabody College, worked in service to the Vanderbilt community in many ways. She provided leadership and support for fellow students as a Resident Adviser (RA) and as a VUCeptor. She also worked as an undergraduate research assistant at the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center and had been a teaching assistant for Vanderbilt’s School for Science and Math for high-achieving high school students. In addition to her formal commitments, she was a much beloved and intensely engaged friend and supporter in many communities across campus.

I will share plans for a memorial for Catherine as they come together.

We urge grieving students seeking assistance to reach out to our support services available on campus:

There will be a support session for students all afternoon today, Sunday October 1, beginning at 1pm , in the Carmichael Towers East Lounge.

Psychological and Counseling Center at 615-32-(2-2571): Ask for Crisis Care Counseling (CCC) or schedule a phone assessment through https://www.vumc.org/ pcc/scheduling-phone- assessment. In addition to crisis care hours, a grief talking circle is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3 , from 4 to 5 p.m. at the PCC.

Center for Student Wellbeing 615-32-(2-0480)

Office of Religious Life 615-32-(2-2457)

University’s Griefnet service 615-32-(2-2457): Available for support in person or by telephone.

Please know that we are here to assist you in any way possible.

Mark Bandas

Associate Provost and Dean of Students