What to binge on Netflix over spring break

Black Mirror

This British sci-fi series depicts the unforeseen consequences of advanced technologies. The first season was broadcasted on British television. Netflix picked up the show and added two more seasons, each with six hour-long episodes. Each episode is a new storyline so it’s perfect if you’re not looking for a commitment. If you’re feeling particularly satirical or dystopian, this show is for you.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Based on the beloved children’s book series, Netflix brought the first four books to life in 2017. With Neil Patrick Harris as the infamous Count Olaf, this show follows three siblings who are sent to live with their distant relative who is bent on claiming the kids’ fortune from them. So far, only one eight-episode season is available, but Netflix is currently working on a second.

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

The “Daily Show” host brings just over an hour of comedy in his newest stand-up filming. Tackling everything from race, sexism, politics, and various societal norms, Noah finds the balance between hilarity and poignancy.

Hip-Hop Evolution

This Netflix-original documentary series presents the origins and evolution of hip-hop as a culture and music style through interviews with various originators and influencers of the style, such as LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash, and Afrika Bambaataa. With only four episodes, this is a quick watch and a must for fans of music or documentaries.

The People v. O.J. Simpson

Chronicling the (in)famous court case of Orenthal J. Simpson, FX’s newest hit crime-drama provides an in-depth portrayal of the supposed crime, the proceedings leading to the hearing, and the verdict. Considering the gravity of the case, its prevalence in pop culture, and the fact that most Vandy students were fetuses at the time of Simpson’s acquittal, this series is worth the watch.