Vanderbilt University Theatre cast member talks about recent show “Gnit”

This modern English adaptation by American Will Eno is based on Peer Gynt, a 19th-century work by Henrik Ibsen, Norwegian playwright and father of dramatic realism. The play follows the life of the unpredictable figure Peter Gnit as he sets out on a quest to uncover his true self. Bumping into interactions with curious personalities along the way, the tragicomedy slips into moments of solipsism as the cunning, self-absorbed seeker wrestles with metaphysical quandaries amid a reckless stream of havoc-wreaking decisions.

Cast member Katherine Ko spoke with the Hustler, providing background about the play, sharing her personal roles, and offering insight into VUT’s interpretation:

Vanderbilt Hustler: What is the story of Gnit?

Katherine Ko: Gnit follows the main character, Peter Gnit, as he goes on a journey to find his true, authentic self. The play goes through his whole life, tracking the moments and experiences he has with a bunch of crazy characters. There’s really sweet moments, really funny moments, and heartbreakingly realistic moments. It’s really a play about life and how you choose to live it.

VH: Who is your character?

KK: So I play multiple characters, as do most people in the cast. It’s part of the storytelling, with the idea of this being Peter’s life story, from his point of view. So we play various people that go in and out of Peter’s life. I play Stranger 2, Woman in Green, Sick Woman, and Anitra. Most of them are love interests for Peter, which speaks to his inability to find true happiness and settle down. Woman in Green is like a fantasy princess girl for Peter, and then she comes back as Sick Woman, the princess-turned-old witch nightmare. Anitra represents the exotic woman in Peter’s view of himself as a conqueror/emperor.

VH: How do you relate to your characters?

KK: They’re kind of exaggerated characters honestly, so it’s fun indulging in traits that I don’t necessarily express myself every day. With each character, I can play up a different side of me and say things that sometimes I just think in my head in real life. But most of my motivations come from extreme love or hate for Peter. I think we all have people in life that we’re drawn to, are intrigued by, or just really want to get away from. I also think about how you can be a big part of someone’s life, but only for a moment, and then the moment’s gone. I think I relate to that a little.

VH: What did you do to prepare?

KK: It was a lot of thinking about what the play is trying to say, and how my characters fit into the story as a whole. Peter goes through his entire life in this show, and he really has some crazy experiences. So I was figuring out how my encounters with this man change both him and me. Honestly, the rehearsal process came with a lot of talking about and thinking through my own life, what I want out of it, and what I’ve been through thus far. Which is really all you can ask of a show— that it makes you consider your own life.

VH: Was it difficult to get into this role?

KK: The most difficult part is figuring out how to relate these characters to certain tropes (the princess, the old witch, the exotic woman), while still making them real and believable. To a certain extent, we might be figments of Peter’s fantastical life journey, but we also have to be three dimensional characters who experience real feelings and are changed by our encounter with Peter. It’s also a fun challenge to switch through such different characters in the course of one show.

VH: What relevant themes does Gnit explore?

KK: Peter has a line that says, “I’ve gone through my life like a person cutting through a train station to stay out of the rain.” This show speaks to how we can be so self-absorbed that we never stop to appreciate life until it’s too late. In today’s technological world full of selfies and Snapchat stories and Facebook “likes,” we often forget to experience the real world in which we live. The play is about recognizing and appreciating the little moments in life. It also speaks especially well to college students because Peter is really on a quest to find himself, which we’re all trying to do. The fact that the play ends with him never being satisfied is a warning for us all to look at the bigger picture and just live.

VH: How does the modern adaptation compare to Ibsen’s?

KK: It’s actually surprisingly similar to Ibsen’s considering Peer Gynt is from the 1800’s. A lot of the characters are based on truths in Ibsen’s novel. I think Will Eno’s adaption comes across a lot in the language of the play, which makes it much more entertaining for a modern day audience. The characters talk like how people would talk today, which helps both the actors and the audience relate to the play and recognize its themes.

VH: What is VUT’s interpretation of the production?

KK: We focused on relating Peter’s self-indulgence with the modern-day technological world. This comes through mostly in our storytelling, and the messages we’re trying to send through the play. At the same time, the costumes and set embrace the Norwegian and fairytale aspects of the play (from both Gnit and Ibsen’s Peer Gynt). There are many fantastical and quirky elements in our costumes, as a nod to how Peter might imagine these characters in his life story. The giant turntable is also an homage to the idea of Peter going around and around looking for himself, looking for answers, looking for a momentous life-changing experience. Ultimately, we want it to be a fun, zany show that also drops some profound knowledge. That’s what life is— weird and hilarious and sad and lovely.

VH: What would you like audience members to take away from the play?

KK: Hopefully, the show makes you think about your own life and what you make of it. There is no question that we all want to “find ourselves,” but you want to ask yourself what you’re missing out on if you keep chasing after something else. Peter is never satisfied, and he only realizes he’s wasted his whole life when it’s already too late. While the message is often, “Don’t be like Peter,” he also serves as an everyman. Hopefully people see themselves in Peter, and they’ll want to do something about that. I’d love for people to go back out in their lives and embrace every little moment, the moments in between, that make up a life. Seize every opportunity, take risks, love unapologetically.