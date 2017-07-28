Migos and SZA to perform at Commodore Quake 2017

On July 26, the Vanderbilt Programming Board sent out an email announcing that Migos would be headlining this year’s Commodore Quake concert. Set to take place on October 5, the rap group will be making their return to Music City after performing earlier this year downtown across from Nissan Stadium.

Opening for the group is R&B singer and Kendrick Lamar labelmate SZA, whose 2017 debut album Ctrl has been a critical and commercial success, spawning the Billboard Hot 100 single “Love Galore”.

Migos, known for their infectious chart-topping rap songs “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt,” released their second commercial album C U L T U R E, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

Last year’s Commodore Quake was headlined by Big Sean with an opening set from A$AP Ferg.

The concert will take place in Memorial Gym at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 for $25, though that price will increase to $35 Sep. 28. See the VPB website for more info.