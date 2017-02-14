Last-minute Valentine’s Day dinner ideas

If you’re reading this, then you’re probably panicking about finding a place to eat for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a casual date spot, a romantic evening, or just a night out with your friends, we have you covered.

Romantic Date

5th and Taylor: Located about 15 minutes north of campus, this classy eatery has the perfect ambience for a Valentine’s dinner with someone special. Speaking from experience, the food is fantastic, serving mainly meat-based upscale American food. The bill will be a bit pricey, but it is well worth it for a fancy meal with your date.

J. Alexander’s: For great American food or some good sushi that isn’t one of the typical Vandy spots (i.e. Nama), make the five minute walk from Towers or Branscomb to J. Alexander’s. Just a short walk up West End, the dim lighting, elegant decoration, and great food will make for a romantic night that won’t leave you quite as bankrupt as 5th and Taylor.

Casual Date

The Flipside: Serving fun twists on chicken dishes including a peanut butter and bacon-topped chicken breast, The Flipside is casual enough to enjoy a relaxing evening with a friend or someone you’re just getting to know. The food isn’t too expensive and it’s located in beautiful 12 South, where you can enjoy a scenic walk after or grab some dessert at Jeni’s or Five Daughter’s Bakery.

Amerigo: Another nearby option, Amerigo is located a few blocks from 21st Avenue on West End. Serving mostly Italian food, the pasta is incredible and the appetizers are a must. All at an affordable price and with a laid back atmosphere, Amerigo is perfect for a casual dinner that won’t require a commute.

Group Date

Monell’s: A Nashville staple, Monell’s specializes in serving large groups, so the more the merrier. Serving classic Southern comfort food such as fried chicken and potatoes, it’s hard to beat this place if you’re looking for a relaxing night with your friends.

Listening Room Cafe: For dinner and a show, look no further than Listening Room Cafe. Enjoy typical Southern fried chicken dishes or choose one of their excellent sandwiches while enjoying a number of local singer/songwriters with your meal. Listening Room is a great way to get out and enjoy the local music with your friends without St. Valentine staring you in the face all night.

Bonus

Regardless of your situation, White Castle is taking reservations for their 26th annual Valentine’s Day celebration. The menu will include sliders, shrimp nibblers, strawberry and cream waffles and more, and they will offer hostess seating and tableside service. It’s basically the perfect Valentine’s Day.