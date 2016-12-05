Hustler Reviews: The Hamilton Mixtape

Chances are, most people on campus have at least heard of Hamilton: An American Musical, the Broadway musical that has taken the nation by storm. While the ticket remain costly and hard to acquire, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast have continued to please fans near and far by releasing new content. Over the weekend, Miranda dropped a collaborative album The Hamilton Mixtape, which features covers of some of the most popular songs from the show, performed by a mix of well known artists.

The album has songs by stars such as Usher, Sia, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the rapper, but it also highlights lesser-known talents including K’NAAN, Jill Scott, Snow Tha Product, and Watsky. The original album itself already has a variety of genres and styles of music, and with these new interpretations each song has a unique character and tells a different, more modern story.

The Vanderbilt Hustler has picked some of our highlights from the album, featured below:

“An Open Letter (feat. Shockwave) – Interlude”

This rap is not in the Broadway production, but was actually in the initial Off-Broadway version, and was later scraped. It further explicates Hamilton’s distaste for John Adams by dragging him through the mud. Watsky, a rapper popularized on Youtube, brought the lyrics back to life with energetic and high-speed rapping.

“Dear Theodosia (feat. Ben Folds)”

Regina Spektor and Ben Folds team up to cover this heartfelt rendition. The original version is sung by the the two father roles in the show, Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton, but in this, Regina sings the part of Aaron Burr, making an already loving song softer.

“Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

This version of the song touches on a lot of current struggles and feelings expressed by immigrants, updating the original version and adding completely new lyrics. Its a collaborative effort by K’NAAN, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, and Residente. By bringing in Mexican-American and Spanish speaking rappers, there is a sense of authenticity in the delivery of the rap.

“Washingtons By Your Side”

Wiz Khalifa, yet another high profile celebrity touched by the Broadway showing knew that he could rework this song. Instead of it being about alliances, he suggesting that you need the money, the “Washingtons” on your side. By mixing old lyrics with new rap, he creates and new and relevant message that will draw in new audiences.

Whether you buy the full album or listen to parts on Spotify, it is worth your time to sit through a rendition at least once. Who knows, you may soon become a Hamilton-obessed student yourself.